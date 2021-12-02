Cricket South Africa suspends Division 2 matches over after players test positive for Covid-19

The matches were scheduled to start on Thursday.

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa postponed all three matches Division Two matches in its 4-Day Domestic Series after players tested positive for Covid-19.

Cricket SA, said the tournament isn't taking place in a bio- secure environment and in the last couple of days "some positive Covid-19 test results emerged following team pre-arrival testing sessions."

Cricket SA said it had activated the necessary "precautionary and preventative measures," stipulated in the organisation’s Covid-19 protocols.

"CSA is monitoring the situation closely and a decision regarding the remainder of the fixtures this year will be made in due course as it develops," the organisation said.