Cricket South Africa suspends Division 2 matches over after players test positive for Covid-19
Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa postponed all three matches Division Two matches in its 4-Day Domestic Series after players tested positive for Covid-19.
The matches were scheduled to start on Thursday.
Cricket SA, said the tournament isn't taking place in a bio- secure environment and in the last couple of days "some positive Covid-19 test results emerged following team pre-arrival testing sessions."
Cricket SA said it had activated the necessary "precautionary and preventative measures," stipulated in the organisation’s Covid-19 protocols.
"CSA is monitoring the situation closely and a decision regarding the remainder of the fixtures this year will be made in due course as it develops," the organisation said.
In addition, the CSA B-section 3-Day and 1-Day matches featuring Northerns and Easterns set for the same weekend have also been postponed until 2022.
CSA 4-Day Series Division Two Matches
Division Two
Round 4 – Fixtures (02-05 December):
Eastern Cape Linyathi P – P Northern Cape Heat (Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London)
Limpopo Impalas P – P Six Gun Grill South Western Districts (Polokwane Cricket Club, Polokwane)
Mpumalanga Rhinos P – P Easterns Storm (Uplands College, White River)