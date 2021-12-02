SportCricketDomestic
CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22 Division 2 match between Eastern Cape Iinyathi and Mpumalanga Rhinos held at Buffalo Park. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
Cricket South Africa suspends Division 2 matches over after players test positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa postponed all three matches Division Two matches in its 4-Day Domestic Series after players tested positive for Covid-19.

The matches were scheduled to start on Thursday.

Cricket SA, said the tournament isn't taking place in a bio- secure environment and in the last couple of days "some positive Covid-19 test results emerged following team pre-arrival testing sessions."

Cricket SA said it had activated the necessary "precautionary and preventative measures," stipulated in the organisation’s Covid-19 protocols.

"CSA is monitoring the situation closely and a decision regarding the remainder of the fixtures this year will be made in due course as it develops," the organisation said.

In addition, the CSA B-section 3-Day and 1-Day matches featuring Northerns and Easterns set for the same weekend have also been postponed until 2022.

CSA 4-Day Series Division Two Matches

Division Two

Round 4 – Fixtures (02-05 December):

Eastern Cape Linyathi P – P Northern Cape Heat (Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London)

Limpopo Impalas P – P Six Gun Grill South Western Districts (Polokwane Cricket Club, Polokwane)

Mpumalanga Rhinos P – P Easterns Storm (Uplands College, White River)

