Cricket South Africa is extremely worried about the state of some of its major provincial affiliates on the eve of the 2019/20 season.
Western Province Cricket Association has been put into administration, while the Central Gauteng Lions is once again set to have its affairs set in order by a retired judge. “We are concerned by how the provinces have been administering their businesses,” said Cricket SA’s CEO, Thabang Moroe.
As reported by iol.co.za on Thursday, the WPCA is in danger of losing out on hosting the New Year’s Test match against England in January over concerns about the construction of an office block taking place at Newlands. Moroe said he’d be meeting with WP cricket officials next week, including Professor Andre Odendaal, who Cricket SA appointed as the administrator to oversee the WPCA’s affairs. “We are concerned with the finances of Western Province, so as CSA we want to understand some of the decisions they have taken and what their plans are in terms of moving themselves out of the hole they have put themselves in,” Moroe added.
“We are worried that they may not be able to host the Test. I’d like to think that by sitting around the table - us working together with them as the mother body - that we make sure the Test stays there. That includes getting the city (council) in as well. There is a big construction project happening there, and there are obviously issues of safety.”
Gauteng meanwhile continues to be entangled in a seemingly endless political mess that has its roots in a lack of trust between clubs of different racial backgrounds. Various interim presidents, boards and administrators have overseen its affairs since unity, and in the last six years it has had to adhere to recommendations contained in the Langa Commission, which was established after the province had also been put into administration six years ago.