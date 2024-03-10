CSA Women’s Domestic League goes live on International Women’s Day

In a historic moment for the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Professional Women's Domestic League, the Fidelity Titans marked the occasion with a resounding victory in their first televised game on International Women's Day 2024. The electrifying atmosphere of the CSA T20 Challenge double header at SuperSport Park was matched by the thrilling display of cricket as Daisy Ladies dominated against Recon Tactical Free State, securing a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

Titans, bolstered by a star-studded lineup, showcased their prowess from the outset. Led by Proteas Women stalwarts Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, and the promising Eliz-Mari Marx, who had recently donned the national colours, the team exuded confidence from the get go. It was Bosch who stole the limelight, anchoring the Titans' chase with an unbeaten 65 runs. However, the Titans' success was not limited to their batting alone. The bowling unit, spearheaded by Marx and Paulinah Mashishi, put up a stellar display to restrict the Free State lineup to a chasable total. Marx and Mashishi were instrumental in dismantling the opposition, claiming two wickets apiece and ensuring that the Titans had a manageable target to chase. The CSA Professional Women's Domestic League had taken a significant stride forward with this landmark televised game, showcasing the immense talent and competitiveness within women's cricket in South Africa.

This week, Hollywoodbets Dolphins Ladies will take on Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers in another CSA T20 Challenge double header at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead on Sunday, 17 March 2024. The action-packed weekend in the CSA Women’s League saw a flurry of thrilling encounters across various divisions, adding to the excitement and intensity of the League In a dramatic turnaround, Free State redeemed themselves in the CSA Women’s 1-Day Cup on Saturday with a nine-run victory via DLS Method after lightning halted play.

Meanwhile, in Johannesburg, the DP World Lions secured back-to-back victories against the Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers in both the CSA Women’s 1-Day Cup and T20 Challenge. In the CSA 1-Day Cup clash on Saturday, Lions opted to bowl first, employing a disciplined bowling attack led by Proteas Women star Ayabonga Khaka to secure an eight-wicket win. Khaka's impressive figures of 3/10 in seven overs set the tone for the Lions as they restricted the Badgers to a modest total of 121 all out.

Khaka continued her stellar performance to the CSA T20 Challenge on Sunday, claiming a remarkable four-wicket haul with figures of 4/26 in her four overs. The Lions, batting first, posted a competitive total of 114/5 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to contributions from Sinalo Jafta (31*), Madison Landsman (30), Diara Ramlakan (26), and Kirstie Thomson. Despite a spirited bowling effort from Andrews (3/16) and la Grange (2/16), the Badgers fell agonizingly short of the target by just two runs.

In Division 2 action, the Glencore Dragons emerged victorious against the Mpumalanga Rhinos, intensifying the race in Division 2 ahead of the upcoming CSA Women’s National week. Overall, the weekend's matches in the CSA Professional Women’s Domestic League provided a captivating spectacle of cricketing talent and fierce competition, showcasing the growing prominence of women's cricket in South Africa.