CSA’s Interim board gets a two month extension

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa’s interim board was granted a two month extension by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Monday in order for it to complete its mandate.

The Interim Board, set up by Mthethwa at the end of October last year, was tasked with ensuring the recommendations of the Nicholson report – specifically as they related to the establishment of an independent board of directors was concerned – were implemented, and also the implications of the Fundudzi forensic report, which was published following an investigation last year.

Mthethwa, met with the interim board on Monday morning. Following that meeting, a decision was taken to extend the mandate, which will take the new deadline to the middle of April.

The reasons for the extension include, completing disciplinary procedures, specifically related to the company secretary, Welsh Gwaza and the former acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender. In a statement by the ministry, “consultations with internal and external stakeholders,” were also stated as further reasons for the extension.