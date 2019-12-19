Jacques Faul has been Cricket South Africa’s interim chief executive for less than a fortnight but he is in no doubt about the state of the organisation - “Cricket South Africa is in crisis,” he said on Thursday.
Faul is in his second stint as CSA’s interim chief executive, but describes the current state of CSA as significantly worse than when he first took on the role in the wake of the ‘bonus scandal’ in 2012. “I think we have bigger challenges now. We also lost credibility in 2012 but we had a very competitive Proteas team and we had financial resources at the time. I am very concerned about our financial position,” he remarked.
That position is one in which CSA faces mounting debt.The organisation stated two years ago it was forecasting debt of R654-million although the SA Cricketers Association in papers submitted to the Johannesburg High Court claim the figure is closer to R1-billion.
Cricket South Africa has suspended seven members of staff, including CEO, Thabang Moroe, while four members of the Board of Directors - including three independents - have resigned. SACA has also dragged CSA to court over the proposed restructuring of the domestic programme, while sponsors have called for the Board to resign.
Faul has had limited contact with big corporate entities as a result of many closing doors for the holidays, but said that may not be such a bad thing for CSA at the moment. “We have to sort out a lot of things before we go back to them, they have been very public about what they think we need to do,” said Faul.