De Bruyn givens Titans hope in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - An unbeaten half-century by Theunis de Bruyn was carrying the hopes of the Titans as their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Cape Cobras was finely balanced after day three was concluded in Cape Town on Wednesday. The right-hander was unbeaten on 63 (108 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and had received good support from fellow Proteas Dean Elgar (58 off 90 balls, 9 fours) and Aiden Markram (48) that allowed the visitors to reach stumps on 195 for three chasing 316. It was also a good day for Kyle Verreynne after he earlier recorded a patient 85 (187 balls, 11 fours) to help the home side post 201 in their second innings. Tabraiz Shamsi was the star with the ball for the Titans after bagging four for 79. The Cobras had started the third day of their round one fixture at Six Gun Grill Newlands on 121 for five and looking to build on their lead.

Wicketkeeper Verreynne, 50 overnight, was their mainstay as he tried to hold things together.

His initial support came from George Linde (26) as they carried their side past the 150 mark, before Okuhle Cele (1/26) broke the stand.

Theunis de Bruyn of the Titans during day 3 of the CSA 4-Day 2020/21 game between the Cobras and the Titans at Newlands Cricket Ground. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Corbin Bosch (13) helped take Ashwell Prince’s side into the 180s at six down, but Shamsi then knocked over the tail, leaving a tall order for the Titans.

However, fresh from his first-innings ton, Elgar provided the away side another assured start as he and Markram put on 105 for the opening wicket.

Ziyaad Abrahams (1/21) broke the partnership and Linde (2/66) then claimed the prise wicket of Elgar with the total on 121.

But De Bruyn knuckled down and put on 72 for the next wicket with Heinrich Klaasen (25), who fell shortly before the close to leave the game on the edge heading into the final day.

