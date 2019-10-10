VKB Knights debutants, Gerald Coetzee and Shaun von Berg, bowled the VKB Knights to victory in the opening match of the 2019/20 4-Day Domestic Series against Warriors in Kimberley.
The 19-year-old Coetzee, who was making his First-Class debut, grabbed 4 wickets in the second innings of the match while the VKB Knights new signing, Shaun von Berg, claimed 2 wickets to help limit warriors to 180 all out, thereby securing a 255-run victory for the home side.
The pair combined to share 12 wickets between them in the match, with Von Berg being named Player of the Match for his 6 wickets as well as the half-century (61)* he scored in the second innings.
The VKB Knights captain Pite van Biljon (95) and the 2018/19 4-Day Franchise Series leading run-scorer Keegan Petersen (84) shared a 3rd wicket 176-run partnership to help the home side set a commanding target of 436 runs for Warriors.