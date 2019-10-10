Debutants lead VKB Knights to victory









Shaun von Berg helped the Knights to an opening win in the domestic four day series. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix VKB Knights debutants, Gerald Coetzee and Shaun von Berg, bowled the VKB Knights to victory in the opening match of the 2019/20 4-Day Domestic Series against Warriors in Kimberley. The 19-year-old Coetzee, who was making his First-Class debut, grabbed 4 wickets in the second innings of the match while the VKB Knights new signing, Shaun von Berg, claimed 2 wickets to help limit warriors to 180 all out, thereby securing a 255-run victory for the home side. The pair combined to share 12 wickets between them in the match, with Von Berg being named Player of the Match for his 6 wickets as well as the half-century (61)* he scored in the second innings. The VKB Knights captain Pite van Biljon (95) and the 2018/19 4-Day Franchise Series leading run-scorer Keegan Petersen (84) shared a 3rd wicket 176-run partnership to help the home side set a commanding target of 436 runs for Warriors.

Mbulelo Budaza was also impressive with his bowling, grabbing 3 wickets in the first innings, including important wickets of Rudi Second and Jon-Jon Smuts, and 2 wickets in the second innings.

Head coach of the VKB Knights, Alan Kruger, was more than pleased with how his side played in their first match of the season and is proud of how the whole team came together.

"It is very exciting to get off the mark in the first game, it is every coach and every team's dream and we are all happy with the result," commented Kruger.

"I am very impressed with how Gerald Coetzee started his First-Class career. He came with energy and ran in to bowl with energy. Shaun von Berg was also very impressive. He executed his job excellently," said the winning coach.

The VKB Knights face off against Hollywoodbets Dolphins in their second match of the season on Monday, 14 October, at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Cricket South Africa