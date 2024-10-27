Deja vu as Lions thump Titans in T20 Challenge final

The Lions defended their CSA T20 Challenge title with an eight-wicket win over the Titans at the Wanderers on Sunday. Set a modest 120 for victory by the Titans, Connor Esterhuizen (48*) and Rassie van der Dussen (44*) knocked off the runs without much fuss in what was ultimately a one-sided trophy match.

Lutho Sipamla was the chief destroyer for the Lions with 4/12, while Bjorn Fortuin and Kwena Maphaka both chipped in with two wickets each. The clash was a rematch of the final last season, and once again the men in blue could not get the better of the Joburgers.

Don't you just love watching Kwena Maphaka take wickets? 🤩



The Multiply Titans are in early trouble 👀



📺 Stream #T20Challenge on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/SGrZikPq3y — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 27, 2024 SA20 on the horizon The next T20 tournament on South African soil will be the Betway SA20 which begins in January. Six IPL-funded teams will compete for top honours in the premier T20 tournament on the African continent.

CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki, said: “Congratulations to the DP World Lions and the ACDC Express Tuskers on being crowned 2024 T20 Challenge and T20 Knockout winners, respectively. “This is dubbed thee most exciting format of the game, and seeing South Africans buying back into this domestic product has been amazing watch. “Our players have delivered on-field action across the country, and we were able to back that up with off-field action to ensure all-round entertainment for our supporters.