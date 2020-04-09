Dolphins announce exciting squad for 2020/21 season

DURBAN – Following a strong conclusion to the 2019/2020 campaign, the Dolphins have announced their side for the next season. The squad features a number of exciting changes as they welcome in three new players and reward three players from within the strong KZN pipeline. Coming into the Dolphins set-up from outside the province are two VKB Knights stars, Keegan Petersen and Ottneil Baartman, while young Northerns trailblazer, Ruan de Swardt, also joins the KZN set-up. The KZN Cricket Union’s highly successful development program continues to produce future stars, and will this year see Lifa Ntanzi and Andile Mogakane graduate to the Dolphins franchise team. The experienced Mangaliso Mosehle has also been upgraded to a franchise contract following his positive season at Hollywoodbets KZN Inland.

Unfortunately there is a handful of players that will be leaving the Dolphins including Sibz Makhanya, Okuhle Cele, Calvin Savage and Lwandiswa Zuma.

As part of future planning, stalwart Vaughn van Jaarsveld, has joined the Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal setup and will play an integral part as mentor to some of the exciting young batsmen coming through the KZN pipeline. Left-arm spinner, Smangaliso Nhlebela, has also been retained at semi-professional level and will continue to develop his skills for the different formats.

Dolphins coach Imraan Khan is looking forward to hitting the ground running with the squad as soon as they can.

"It's an exciting group of players to work with," he said. "There is a lot of potential and the three boys that are coming in are quality players and I am sure they will add another dimension to the group.

Hollywoodbets Dolphins Squad 2020/2021 Season:

Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Andile Mogakane, Cody Chetty, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Grant Roelofsen, Keegan Petersen, Keith Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lifa Ntanzi, Mangaliso Mosehle, Marques Ackerman, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Rob Frylinck, Ruan de Swardt, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy.

