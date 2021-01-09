Dolphins good to go in Momentum One-day Cup

CAPE TOWN - Like most things affected by the coronavirus, the Momentum One-day Cup starting today will take on a different shape this season. Firstly, the six franchises have been placed in two groups with the Dolphins being joined by the Titans and Knights in Group A. The Cape Cobras, Warriors and Lions make up Group B. Due to Covid, the teams will also play all the matches at one central venue, with Senwes Park in Potchefstroom providing the facilities for the bio-secure venue. The Group A matches will begin today and run through until January 16 before the competition takes a break. Group B will then commence on January 29 until February 5. The play-offs will take place on February 11 and 12 prior to the final on February 14. The defending champions have developed into a blockbuster one-day outfit and will once again put in a serious challenge for the title. They are a well-balanced side in terms of youth and experience.

The Proteas star will once again spearhead the Dolphins’ charge with the willow. The southpaw has been quiet of late having experienced a mediocre IPL and not really having an opportunity in the England T20 series. Miller’s experience will be vital to the Dolphins though, and he will be eager to show that he has lost none of his explosiveness.

Having learnt his cricket in the same Affies school halls as Proteas legends AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis, the 22-year-old certainly comes from good stock. De Swardt has been sensational thus far in his senior career, averaging 55.06 in first-class cricket and even more impressive 88.42 in limited-overs.

The Sky Blues will always be contenders and this season will be no different. They have made some significant additions to their squad that will only further strengthen their credentials.

The Proteas’ prodigal son has returned to the land of his birth after a Kolpak hiatus and will be eager to remind South African cricket fans what they missed out on. At his best, Abbott is lethal with the new ball with his ability to swing it both ways, while he remains one of the most skilful bowlers at the death.

Being the son of Proteas legend Makhaya Ntini has not been a burden too heavy for the young fast bowler just yet.

The former Wynberg Boys’ High pupil has adjusted nicely to his new home in Centurion and will relish the opportunity to show off his skills.

South Africa’s central franchise has shown good improvement in the longer version of the game under new coach Allan Donald and will be keen to transfer that form to white-ball cricket.

Another former Capetonian that has made the great trek in search of more playing opportunities, Adams will certainly add great value to the Knights in the limited-overs format. Known as “The Ice-man” for his ability to keep his cool under immense pressure, Adams will be relishing the chance.

The former SA U19 speedster shot the lights out on his debut for the Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League last year. A few injuries stemmed his progress, but he is now raring to go.

