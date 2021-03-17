Dolphins on top thanks to Khaya Zondo century

GQEBERHA - Khaya Zondo’s 12th career first-class century handed the Hollywoodbets Dolphins a big advantage after the second day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday. The right-hander struck a flowing 111 off 156 balls (15 fours, 3 sixes) as the visitors replied to the hosts’ woeful first-innings total of 124 with 358. That gave them a lead of 234 at the changeover, before an attacking opening stand of 88 between Eddie Moore and Gihahn Cloete helped the Eastern Cape franchise hit back to reach stumps trailing by 146. It was a worrying end to the day for the Dolphins as they search for victory which will guarantee them a place in next week’s final. They started the morning on 67 for two and were initially bogged down despite Senuran Muthusamy’s 52 off 122 balls (7 fours).

Both he and overnight partner Marques Ackerman (19) fell to the pace of Stefan Tait (2/74), before Ruan de Swardt (10), Eathan Bosch (21) and Mangaliso Mosehle (4) all departed in quick succession as the Dolphins faltered at 194/7.

It left the visitors in danger of failing to capitalise on their early match advantage.

However, Zondo found a foil in the in-form Keshav Maharaj (66 off 86 balls, 10 fours) as the pair added 132 for the eighth wicket.

Daryn Dupavillon (23* off 21 balls) then ensured there was a strong finish for the Dolphins as they claimed a huge lead.

Apart from Tait, there were also two wickets each for Tshepo Ntuli (2/72), Mthiwekhaya Nabe (2/77), Ayabulela Gqamane (2/46) and Marco Jansen (2/67).

Moore (42*) and Cloete (39*) then enjoyed a promising 22 overs together to help their side finish the day strongly.

IOL Sport