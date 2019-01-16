Rudi Second’s unbeaten 54 off 109 balls for the Knights kept the Dolphins at bay on Wednesday. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

An unbroken 72-run seventh-wicket stand between Rudi Second and Shadley van Schalkwyk was holding up the Dolphins when bad light ended play on the rain-hit third day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Knights in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday. This was after Ethan Bosch had ripped through the visiting top-order with 4/62 to give the hosts a slim chance of victory in a round eight clash that has been severely affected by the weather at the City Oval.

In the end, Second’s unbeaten 54 off 109 balls (6x4) and 35 by Van Schalkwyk saw the Central Franchise to the close on 174/6 – 180 runs behind the opposition first-innings score of 354/7 declared.

After the entire second day was ruined by rain and a subsequent wet outfield, just over 50 overs were sent down on day three, on which the Dolphins eventually resumed on 330/6.

Senuran Muthusamy, unbeaten on 81 at the start, would have been hopeful of reaching an eighth career century, but was out after adding just eight to his score to fall for 89 (144 balls, 9x4, 2x6).

Bosch whacked his way to 22 not out off 29 balls in the interim, before the declaration came.

Thandolwethu Mnyaka finished as the pick of the bowlers with 3/71.

The Knights were then reduced to 22/3 and 79/5 as young Bosch made merry.

Grant Mokoena and Andries Gous managed 27 apiece as the visitors struggled to cope with the paceman, as well his fellow bowlers Kerwin Mungroo (1/22) and Muthusamy (1/38).

But after slipping to 102/6, they were rescued by the Second-Van Schalkwyk stand, before bad light prematurely ended proceedings.

