Dolphins sink Cobras to book 1-Day Cup final spot

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Senuran Muthusamy and Robbie Frylick shared a match-winning 112-run partnership for the sixth-wicket to steer the Dolphins into the Momentum One-Day Cup final. The Dolphins were reeling at 58/5 in pursuit of the Cape Cobras' 196 when Frylink joined the Proteas capped all-rounder at the crease. Both batsmen hit invaluable half-centuries to halt the Cobras victory charge and when Frylick (62) was eventually dismissed - clean bowled by part-time leg-spinner Jonno Bird - the Dolphins only required 27 runs for victory. ALSO READ: Malan brothers bat Cape Cobras into Momentum 1-Day Cup semi-finals Although they lost Muthusamy (57) enroute, the door was already bolted with captain Prenelan Subrayen and Ethan Bosch taking the defending champions home with three wickets to spare.

Earlier, it was Subrayen (2/45) along with Muthusamy (2/34), Frylink (2/25) and Ottniel Baartman (3/15) that pulled the rug out under the Cobras' batting effort.

The loss of Janneman Malan to the Proteas T20 side had a severe impact on the Cobras' chances, but at least his replacement at the top of the order Tony de Zorzi did his level best to keep Western Cape team afloat with a fighting 61 off 71 balls.

ALSO READ: Dominic Hendricks and Delano Potgieter power Lions to 1-Day Cup semi-final spot

In fact, when De Zorzi and the recalled Jason Smith (37) were at the crease, the Cobras looked threatening at 83/1. However, after Smith's departure to a poor shot off Baartman, the Cobras innings fell away as they lost their last nine wickets for the addition of just 114 runs.

Cape Cobras: 196 all out (De Zorzi 61, Baartman 3/15)

Dolphins: 197/7 (Frylick 62, Muthusamy 57, Manack 2/36)

Dolphins win by 3 wickets

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport