Dolphins swim over Lions to stretch One Day Cup lead

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

DURBAN – The Dolphins were made to work but their collective strength in depth took them to a four wicket victory during their top of the table Momentum One Day Cup clash against the Lions at Kingsmead on Thursday night. Batting first, the Lions failed to get going early on and stand-in Dolphins captain Prenelan Subrayen had Dominic Hendricks trapped LBW in the third over with the score on 9. Up and coming Dolphins quick bowler Okuhle Cele dealt the visitors a hammer blow in the 12th over by getting the prized wickets of the highly-rated Ryan Rickelton as well as Proteas batsman Reeza Hendricks for 24 and 13 respectively. After losing their two key batters with less than 50 on the board, the Lions were in a spot of bother but Wihaan Lubbe and Nicky Van den Bergh restored parity with a fluent partnership of 93. Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

The stand was brought to an end in the 31st over when Robbie Frylick caught Van den Bergh off guard with a full-toss, causing him to hit straight to Sarel Erwee at short cover.

Lubbe continued to bat positively and then had a 50 run stand for the fifth wicket with Delano Potgieter who was dismissed by Daryn Dupavillon after nicking the ball to Dolphins keeper Grant Roelofsen. Lubbe’s familiarity with Durban conditions showed during his composed innings of 85 from 91 balls.

He was unlucky to have missed out on a century after Marques Ackerman produced a good catch at deep mid-wicket from the bowling of Senuran Muthusamy to dismiss him.

🚨Match result 🚨



A fantastic four wicket victory for the @Hollywoodbets Dolphins sees the home side extend their lead at the top of the Momentum One Day Cup log.#DOLvLIO #DolphinsCricket #ReadyForMore pic.twitter.com/CijLSwsYP0 — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) March 5, 2020

Muthusamy went on to strike again in the same over after clean bowling tail-ender Aaron Phangiso for 1 in the last ball. After the dismissal of Lubbe, Bjorn Fortuin played a late cameo, scoring 26 from 30 deliveries which helped the Lions reach a modest 244 all out from 49.3 overs on the slow Kingsmead track.

For the first time this season, Dolphins opener Roelofsen failed to get going as he was dismissed by Eldred Hawken in the sixth over when he drove in the air to D.Hendricks at mid-off. Roelofsen’s opening partner Erwee was once again batting positively before in form Lions spinner Phangiso dismissed for 36 him shortly after being introduced into the attack in the 13th over as van den Bergh completed an easy catch behind the stumps.

Phangiso and van den Bergh combined again exactly ten overs later when Cody Chetty was stumped for 19. Ackerman and Khaya Zondo put on 61 for the fourth wicket before the latter gifted his wicket after recklessly striking the ball to Fortuin from the bowling of Hawken.

Sibonelo Makhanya was not to replicate his batting heroics from a week ago as he was clean bowled for a golden duck by Hawken. Hawken caused problems for the Dolphins side throughout his overs and notched his fourth wicket with the key scalp of Zondo in the 36th over.

Muthusamy (43 not out) and Frylinck (28 not out) held firm with a seventh wicket partnership of 72 to guide the Dolphins to a seventh victory from eight games with four balls to spare.

Imraan Khan’s side now have two remaining regular season games against the Warriors and Lions.

What a beautiful day to be playing cricket in Durban! ☀️ Head down to @Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium! 🏟



Game starts at 13:30. ⏰#DOLvLIO#DolphinsCricket #ReadyForMore pic.twitter.com/dFYHZNVxGQ — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) March 5, 2020

IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook