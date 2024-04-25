Dolphins wary of dangerous Warriors ahead of CSA T20 semi-final

After a strong run of form in the CSA T20 Challenge, the Dolphins can book their spot in the competition final when they face the Warriors in the semi-final at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on Thursday. The Dolphins’ form has seen them win five games on the bounce heading into this week’s play-off match against the men from the Eastern Cape.

It’s been a tournament that has seen the Dolphins rotate their squad successfully with players coming into the side and performing. The rotation of players has kept the squad in good shape as they aim for a third T20 final in four seasons. The Dolphins were unfortunate to lose their leading run scorer Bryce Parsons to injury, however the opening batter is fit and has been included in the squad for the semi-final.

INCREDIBLE WIN TO SECURE HOME SEMI-FINAL FOR HOLLYWOODBETS DOLPHINS 🤩![CDATA[]]>🤩![CDATA[]]>🤩![CDATA[]]>👏![CDATA[]]>👏![CDATA[]]>👏



Hollywoodbets Dolphins march to their fifth consecutive win to secure a HOME SEMI-FINAL which will be played this Thursday (25 April) at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead.



Read more:https://t.co/EOgbHA3Eww pic.twitter.com/dvz9GL1qAm — Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) April 21, 2024 With another competition final on the line for the Dolphins, coach Imraan Khan feels that the team are in the best space possible going into the match. “It’s great to see the form that the team has been in lately and we’ve built a lot of confidence through the tournament,” Khan said.

“It’s been a long campaign, but the way the team has improved through the tournament has been pleasing for the coaching staff. “We know how good the Warriors are, they’ve played some good cricket this tournament, so we know how tough this one is going to be.” Throughout the competition the Dolphins have had a number of players that have stepped up and performed. For Khan, having that depth has been a crucial part of their campaign.

“We’ve lost a few players through the competition, and we’ve been happy with how the other players have come in and played well. “Growing that depth in our squad has been an important goal of ours and it’s been pleasing to see how well our squad as a whole has performed.” The Warriors dominated the early part of the competition and were the team to catch in the first half of the T20 Challenge. The Dolphins coach understands how strong the Gqeberha-based side are.

“We’ve seen throughout the competition how dangerous the Warriors are,” Khan commented.

“They’ve got strength across the side and have been in good form, and if you add a play-off game into the mix they will tough to beat.” It’s a very even match-up between the teams who have each won one of the derbies through the tournament. The match gets underway at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium at 6pm on Thursday.

Hollywoodbets Dolphins Squad: Prenelan Subrayen (captain), Grant Roelofsen, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Tristan Luus, Khaya Zondo, Brad Porteous, Andile Simelane, Okuhle Cele, Jason Smith, Tshepang Dithole, Jon-Jon Smuts, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marques Ackerman. Podmedia