Domestic cricket stalwart Berhardien calls time on career

Cape Town - Former Titans legend Farhaan Behardien has announced his retirement from cricket after an 18-year long career. Behardien (39) spent the majority of his career at the Sky Blues winning 16 trophies in his 14 years at SuperSport Park before departing in January 2020.

“Fudgie” as he is known affectionately, played a significant role in the Titans success during the franchise era and was often at the crease to get the team over the lines in key moments. “I’d like to wish Fudgie well in his retirement, he’s a top human being and a Titan through and through and he always represented the badge in the highest regard.” Titans CEO, Dr Jacques Faul said on Behardien. It was in 2006 when Berhardien joined the Sky Blues under then coach Richard Pybus. While at the Titans Behardien notched up 6794 first-class runs and was highly destructive in limited overs cricket.

pic.twitter.com/PN0PCWzAKA — Farhaan Behardien (@fudgie11) December 27, 2022 "At the height of our success he made up a part of an explosive middle order which included [Albie] Morkel, [Chris] Morris, [David] Wiese and himself (Begardien) which were our X Factor in white ball cricket over the years." Faul added. Behardien holds the record for the fastest half-century in domestic T20 cricket. He hit an unbeaten 55 off 15 balls (50 from 14 balls) in the 2016/2017 CSA T20 challenge semi-final against the Warriors to secure a home final for the Sky Blues; we went on to win in the final and claim the T20 Challenge trophy that year. “Thanks specifically to the Titans (skyblues) for taking a punt on a young kid all those years ago & giving me a platform to showcase my skill, ” said Behardien on his Twitter account.

