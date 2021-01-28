Dominic Hendricks and Delano Potgieter power Lions to 1-Day Cup semi-final spot

CAPE TOWN – Jon-Jon Smuts’ seventh List A career century was eclipsed by Delano Potgieter and Dominic Hendricks’ clinical dissection of the Warriors attack as the Highveld Lions secured their place in the Momentum 1-Day Cup semi-finals in Potchefstroom on Wednesday. Smuts showed off all his experience in compiling 102 off 119 balls (10x4, 2x6), but Hendricks, with his 91 not out and Potgieter’s undefeated 96, helped the Lions overhaul the 248-run target in 46.4 overs to maintain the Pool B table-toppers’ unbeaten status. Hendricks has been the form domestic batsman across formats all season, and after missing out in the Lions’ previous game against the Cape Cobras, the classy left-hander was intent not to let another opportunity pass him by. Content to work the ball into gaps before pouncing on the loose ball, Hendricks was the glue that held the Lions innings together. Potgieter offered good support and although he initially had to rein in his natural aggressive nature, he let loose towards the end to finish the game in fine style with a boundary and maximum off successive Basheer Walters deliveries. ALSO READ: Cobras slump to yet another defeat, this time against Warriors

The 24-year-old has certainly grasped his opportunity after waiting patiently in the shadows of Proteas all-rounders Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder. But with both being in Pakistan with the national team, he is certainly staking a claim for a regular place in the Lions XI.

After striking a strong 57 off 67 balls in the previous game against the Warriors, he once again found the Eastern Cape team’s bowling to his liking to put together a match-winning partnership of 156 with Hendricks. The record partnership helped Wandile Gwavu's side recover from a tricky 97/4.

The Warriors innings was the complete contrast as Smuts and Wihan Lubbe (60 off 99 balls) had laid the ideal platform with a 134-run partnership for the second wicket.

But instead of capitalising on the positive start, the Warriors middle-order folded during the last 15 overs, with Robin Peterson’s team losing eight wickets for the addition of just 91 runs.

Once again it was the experienced Lions spin twins Aaron Phangiso (2/37) and Bjorn Fortuin (3/52) that kept the noose on the Warriors batsmen by squeezing the run-rate, with the pressure ultimately leading to wickets.

The Lions play again on Friday against the struggling Cobras, who have to win to keep any hopes alive of progressing to the playoffs.

SCORECARD

Warriors: 247/9 (Smuts 102, Lubbe 60, Fortuin 3/52, Phangiso 2/37)

Highveld Lions: 253/4 (Potgieter 96*, Hendricks 91*, Nabe 1/37)

Lions won by 6 wickets

