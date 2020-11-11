Dominic Hendricks hits ton as Lions chase victory

JOHANNESBURG - A 15th career first-class century by Dominic Hendricks followed by early wickets for the Lions helped put them in a strong position before rain brought an early close to the third day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Cape Cobras in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The left-hander, unbeaten on 87 at the start of play, went on to record 130 (323 balls, 16 fours) in an innings that lasted over eight hours at the Imperial Wanderers.

Dominic also shared in a vital 80-run ninth wicket stand with Malusi Siboto (43 not out) to help the hosts amass 324.

The same bowler was then amongst three wicket-takers for the defending champions as they reduced their Cape opponents to 54 for three when rain intervened, bringing a close to the penultimate day in round two when a little over 55 overs were bowled. It means Ashwell Prince’s side, still 155 runs behind, face a big final day to try and salvage a draw from the clash.

They had started the day in a decent position considering how the first two days had unfolded – 107 behind with just three wickets to get.