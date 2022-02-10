Dragons burn Knights with bat and ball to secure CSA T20 bonus-point win

The Dragons absolutely annihilated the Knights, dominating with both bat and ball to gain a bonus point win in just 10.1 overs. There was simply no way back for Allan Donald's Knights side after they were restricted to 94/9.

Cape Town - The North West Dragons breathed fire at St George's Park on Thursday morning with the most emphatic performance of this CSA T20 Challenge yet.

It was once again the North West spinners that put the squeeze on with Proteas left-armer Senuran Muthusamy producing the incredible figures of 2/8 from his allotted four overs. Fellow-left arm spinner Johannes Diseko provided solid support with 2/19.

North West's run-chase was in complete contrast with Wesley Marshall and Heino Kuhn showing the Knights batters that runs could be scored freely on this St George's Park surface.

Marshall and Kuhn broke the Powerplay record for the week thus far by blazing 66 runs within the first six overs. And even when Marshall was caught behind for a match-winning 49 off 23 balls and Dwaine Pretorius departed shortly afterwards, the job had been done already with Kuhn ( 30 not out) taking taking them over the line.