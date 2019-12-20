Dream debut for Hawken as Lions boss Titans









Eldred Hawken marked his Lions debut with five wickets against his former team, the Titans, to help them dominate the Jukskei derby with a commanding day two showing in Johannesburg on Friday. Photo: BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Eldred Hawken marked his Lions debut with five wickets against his former team, the Titans, to help them dominate the Jukskei derby with a commanding day two showing in Johannesburg on Friday. The right-arm quick grabbed 5/39 as the visitors were dismissed for a paltry 121 in response to the hosts’ 301. That meant an innings lead of 180, which was then stretched to 360 by the close, which the defending champions reached at 180/6. Captain Nicky van den Bergh led the way for the Lions with his 52 (104 balls, eight fours) on a day his side rubber-stamped their authority on the game.

Having dismissed the home side on the stroke of stumps the day before, the Titans began their first bat in the game at the start of play, but it turned out to be a nightmare display as they succumbed for their fourth-lowest score in the fixture.

Hawken took out three of the top five, including captain Heinrich Klaasen for a top score of 40, as well as Aiden Markram (one) and away captain Grant Thomson (eight) either side of that.

There was also an impressive 2/5 by Shaylen Pillay that ensured the Titans were demolished in 35 overs.

Joshua Richards (46) and Dominic Hendricks (23) offered the log-leading Lions an assured start second time of asking with a 68-run opening stand, before Thomson (2/30) pegged the hosts back drastically at 111/5.

But Van den Bergh, Pillay (23) and the unbeaten Delano Potgieter (24) put their side in pole position at the halfway stage of the game.

African News Agency (ANA)