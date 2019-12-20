JOHANNESBURG – Eldred Hawken marked his Lions debut with five wickets against his former team, the Titans, to help them dominate the Jukskei derby with a commanding day two showing in Johannesburg on Friday.
The right-arm quick grabbed 5/39 as the visitors were dismissed for a paltry 121 in response to the hosts’ 301.
That meant an innings lead of 180, which was then stretched to 360 by the close, which the defending champions reached at 180/6.
Captain Nicky van den Bergh led the way for the Lions with his 52 (104 balls, eight fours) on a day his side rubber-stamped their authority on the game.