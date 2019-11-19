CAPE TOWN – Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis knows it’s a privilege to play in front of a packed Boland Park every time the boys in purple and pink run out in the Mzansi Super League.
It is therefore imperative for Du Plessis that the Rocks get back to winning ways this coming Friday against the Jozi Stars after slipping to a tense defeat to Tshwane Spartans at the picturesque venue on Sunday.
“It’s great for us that the people are hungry for cricket here. I think the reason for it is that they don’t get a lot of cricket here,” Du Plessis said.
“They’re very passionate fans and you have to give credit to the people at Boland Cricket. They have put in some serious work behind the scenes to go to the schools and the people and make them aware of what is happening.
“It is important that you bounce back quickly. It is big game for us, in terms of turning around that momentum.