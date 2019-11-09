Duminy ruled out of Mzansi Super League due to injury









FILE - Paarl Rocks batsman JP Duminy will miss this season's Mzansi Super League due to injury. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN - Paarl Rocks batsman JP Duminy has been ruled out of the 2019 Mzansi Super League tournament due to a hamstring injury suffered in the lead-up to the team’s opening game against the Cape Town Blitz on Sunday at Boland Park. Duminy was diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear to his right hamstring after undergoing an MRI scan. The 35-year-old missed out on last year’s tournament because of a hand injury. Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis said he’s desperately disappointed for Duminy. “JP brings a lot of value in a lot of different areas. His experience will be missed, especially by the younger guys. “I have full confidence in our team to bounce back from this. We have strengthened our batting this year and we’ll use this setback as motivation,” said Du Plessis.

We have some bad news for @Paarl_Rocks and cricket fans.



Paarl Rocks batsman @jpduminy21 has been ruled out of the 2019 @MSL_T20 tournament due to a hamstring injury suffered in the lead-up to the team’s opening game against the @CT_Blitz on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/eHdwoAhlr5 — Paarl Rocks (@Paarl_Rocks) November 9, 2019

Paarl Rocks coach Adrian Birrell said the squad is focussed on the opening game against the Blitz on Sunday.

“We will assess our options on Monday and then decide how to best replace JP", he said.

This is the second high-profile withdrawal to the Paarl Rocks squad for the 2019 tournament after Proteas batsman Aiden Markram sustained an injury during the recent tour of India.

Despite retiring from all international cricket earlier this year, Duminy remains the Proteas leading T20I run-scorer. He is also an experienced T20 franchise cricketer, having played in India, Pakistan, Canada and the Caribbean.

@Paarl_Rocks captain Faf du Plessis said he’s desperately disappointed for Duminy.



“JP brings a lot of value in a lot of different areas. His experience will be missed, especially by the younger guys.



“I have full confidence in our team to bounce back from this." — Paarl Rocks (@Paarl_Rocks) November 9, 2019

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport