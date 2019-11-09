CAPE TOWN - Paarl Rocks batsman JP Duminy has been ruled out of the 2019 Mzansi Super League tournament due to a hamstring injury suffered in the lead-up to the team’s opening game against the Cape Town Blitz on Sunday at Boland Park.
Duminy was diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear to his right hamstring after undergoing an MRI scan. The 35-year-old missed out on last year’s tournament because of a hand injury.
Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis said he’s desperately disappointed for Duminy.
“JP brings a lot of value in a lot of different areas. His experience will be missed, especially by the younger guys.
“I have full confidence in our team to bounce back from this. We have strengthened our batting this year and we’ll use this setback as motivation,” said Du Plessis.