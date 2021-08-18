Dumisa Ntsebeza considers extending deadline for SJN submissions

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket SA’s Transformation Ombudsman, Adv. Dumisa Ntsebeza will consider extending the time to make submissions to the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings after receiving requests to do so from different parties. The initial deadline for submissions for those who were “adversely mentioned” during the hearings was on Wednesday. In addition, Ntsebeza said that he is willing to hear reasons why some individuals or groups may require extra time before making their submissions. The hearings are set to resume on August 23.

Ntsebeza said those who were “adversely mentioned,” during the initial set of hears that started last month, must provide “short written submissions stating whether or not they require an extension of time in order to respond.” The parties also need to provide him with reasons why they are requesting the additional time. The law firm Werksmans, which has acted as the official ‘Legal Resource,’ to the ombudsman’s office has also been called upon to file written submissions, providing the firm’s reaction to requests for extensions, and whether the firm felt the hearings should proceed as scheduled next Monday. “On Monday, both parties – those representing persons or organisations who were mentioned to their detriment and the Evidence Leaders must prepare to present oral arguments in support of their stance on whether there should be an extension of time,” said Ntsebeza

The Ombudsman will consider the written and oral submissions and then decide about the resumption of the hearings. Thusfar, only Proteas head coach Mark Boucher has publicly stated that he would cooperate with the SJN hearings. Cricket South Africa and the SA Cricketers Association are also scheduled to make submissions to the Ombudsman. @shockerhess