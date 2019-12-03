JOHANNESBURG – Two consecutive Mzansi Super League wins for the Durban Heat have seen the side slowly closing the gap on the teams ahead on the log as they line up an important clash with the table-topping Paarl Rocks at Boland Park on Wednesday.
A victory away from home against the Cape Town Blitz and then a first home victory of the season against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants have potentially given the Heat the desired momentum with just three round robin matches left.
Consistency will be key for Dane Vilas and his men as they plan their charge towards the play-offs starting in the Cape Winelands mid-week.
“We have spoken about momentum at length and the team has just wanted to play cricket and play good cricket and I think that is what we are doing,” Vilas said.
“The win against the Giants over the weekend was great for us after a disappointing loss to them in PE off the final over. To beat them with a record chase at Kingsmead shows that we are playing some good cricket.”