FILE - Bad weather led to the Mzansi Super League clash between the Durban Heat and Tshwane Spartans to be called off on Saturday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN - The Durban Heat failed to deliver any heat and instead had rain ruin their Mzansi Super League (MSL) opener against the Tshwane Spartans at Kingsmead Stadium on Saturday. Seasonal wet weather throughout the week building up to the game meant that a damp outfield was already in place when the players arrived this morning.

The toss was initially delayed due to the field not being dry enough, and, when the heavens opened again shortly after 1pm, it left umpires Allahudien Paleker and Adrian Holdstock with little choice but to call off the game.

It was a disappointing outcome, particularly after the spectacular start to MSL on Friday when the Cape Town Blitz edged defending champions the Jozi Stars in a high-scoring thriller in Johannesburg.

The Heat and the Spartans take two points each from the game, with the hosts next in action when they are at home to the Paarl Rocks next Friday. The visitors take on the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Wednesday.