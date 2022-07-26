Durban to host CSA’s annual four-day spinners’ camp

Johannesburg — Cricket South Africa is making use of the country’s new spin Mecca, Durban, to help improve local player’s ability against spin bowling. The annual spinners, camp will this year take place at Kingsmead which in recent years has turned into a haven for spinners. In April Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, took 14 wickets between them in the first Test there against Bangladesh.

Usually the spinners camp, which has included both batters and bowlers, had taken place in India, where a few local experts were on hand to provide assistance. This year, as mucha a result of financial constraint at CSA as anything else the four day camp will take place in Durban. Under the tutelage of experienced coaches ;ike Malibongwe Maketa, Neil McKenzie and Paul Adams, batters and bowlers will be taken through their paces. “The earlier we can get our players to understand what they need to do when playing against spin, or bowling it the better it is for us to understand and nurture the talent for the future of our national teams,” said McKenzie. A total of 23 players will attend the camp which concludes on Thursday. Among those attending are 19 year old Andile Simelane, who was part of the SA under 19 World Cup squad earlier this year, opener Josh Richards and powerful left hand batter, Jonathan Bird.

““One of the negative effects of COVID-19 was that for the past three years, our teams could not travel to the India where spin is more favourable,” said Maketa, the SA A team’s coach. “Seeing that we play so much cricket in the subcontinent, it is crucial that we expose our spinners to the subcontinent conditions. It was important for us not to get left behind with our spin play, hence we’ve come to Durban. We have ensured that we tailormade the wickets to suit spin and challenge our players.” Spin-batting Camp 2022: BATTERS: Mihlali Mpongwana (Western Province), Andile Simelane (KZN Dolphins), Valentine Kitime (Boland Rocks), Sinethemba Qeshile (EP Warriors), Patrick Kruger (Free State Knights), Jonathan Bird (Western Province), Raynard van Tonder (Free State Knights), Joshua Richards (Gauteng Lions), Jordan Hermann (EP Warriors), Jiveshan Pillay (Northerns Titans), Ruan De Swart (KZN Dolphins), Levert Manje (Gauteng Lions).

SPINNERS: Bryce Parsons (KZN Dolphins), Tumelo Tlhokwe (North West Dragons), Tshepo Ntuli (Northern Cape Heat), Odirile Modimokoane (KZN Dolphins), Prenelan Subrayen (KZN Dolphins), Jason Raubenheimer (Free State Knights), Caleb Seleka (North West Dragons), Tsepo Ndwandwa (EP Warriors), Smangaliso Nhlebela (Northerns Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Gautengl Lions), Kurt Mannikam (KZN-Inland Tuskers). COACHES: Neil McKenzie, Shukri Conrad, Malibongwe Maketa, Paul Adams, Mthandeki Tshabalala. @shockerhess

