Durban’s Super Giants back on top of SA20 log after beating Paarl Royals

Another complete all-round performance from Durban’s Super Giants saw them beat the Paarl Royals by 57 runs and return to the top of the Betway SA20 log on Friday in Paarl. It was another dominant display as DSG notched up a third bonus point victory to leapfrog the Royals to the summit of the log.

It was a good toss to win for the Super Giants who batted first. The in-form Matthew Breetzke was the first wicket to fall with the score on 18. The opener was bowled by Bjorn Fortuin for 12 in the third over. His opening partner Tony de Zorzi was the second DSG batter to depart when he was caught for ten.

At 24 for two Quinton de Kock joined Jon-Jon Smuts at the crease and the pair proceeded to put DSG on the front foot. Smuts racked up his second half century of the competition as he went to a fluent 52 off just 39 deliveries. The partnership between Smuts and De Kock was worth 118 runs as they look DSG to the brink of the 150 mark.

Smuts lost his wicket in the eighteenth over of the innings. He finished with seven fours and six in his knock that boosted the visitor’s chances of putting up an above par score. De Kock, who was batting at number four, showed why he is one of the best T20 batters in the world. The left-hander registered his first half century of the competition, bludgeoning 83 off just 51 deliveries.

Not only was De Kock teeing off, Heinrich Klaasen came to the party. Klaasen lashed 30 off just nine balls, including 24 runs off the final over of the innings. De Kock’s undefeated 83 included five fours and five sixes while Klaasen hit three sixes and two fours in his nine deliveries. Ultimately DSG scored 121 runs in the final ten overs with 65 of those coming in the last five overs.

The pair added 48 off 16 balls to see DSG finish on 190 for three in their 20 overs. It was a dominant display of bowling from the Super Giants attack who picked up wickets regularly throughout. Jos Buttler was the pick of the Royals batters and was a threat to the total. He made 45 off 36 balls before Keshav Maharaj picked up the crucial wicket.

The Royals were 64 for three with Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe and David Miller all dismissed. The wickets continued to fall as the Royals fell to 88 for five with Maharaj picking up his second wicket and Marcus Stoinis got into the act. Stoinis picked up 3/24 in his four overs and the Super Giants bowlers as a unit bowled with control and discipline.

All the bowlers picked up at least one wicket with Smuts, Noor Ahmad and Naveen-ul-Haq getting one and Reece Topley bagging two wickets. Ultimately the home side were bundled out for 133 to hand DSG a 57 runs win.