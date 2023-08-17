Eathan Bosch, the Rising Star award winner of the inaugural SA20 league, foresees the additional rookie player slot in the second season only doing wonders for South African cricket.

Bosch watched the entire auction last year and witnessed the six teams look past his name on two occasions, before he was picked up by the Pretoria Capitals for a base price of R175 000. Little did South Africa know that the youngster would go on to take 15 wickets in the competition, return an average of 21.40 with ball in hand, and eventually win the Rising Star award ahead of other youngsters such as Jordan Hermann. For the second season starting in mid-January, all six teams have to sign one rookie player – a South African player 22 years of age or younger who has not featured in the SA20 before.

Bosch spoke of the impact this new rule will most likely have on SA cricket in general. “This rookie thing is really good, especially for South African cricket, because it allows youngsters to grow a lot quicker than they normally do,” said Bosch. “That’s what makes this tournament so special – players are getting exposed to the best coaches in the world and best players in the world.

“If you respond, you can only get better and grow to become a better cricketer. “That will help South African cricket as a whole, because we want to fine-tune the gap between international cricket and domestic cricket, and get guys ready for international cricket. “I think this is the perfect stepping stone for that.”

As one of the retained locals in the Pretoria Capitals squad, Bosch will go into season two with added responsibility and pressure. However, he is simply focused on improving his game as an allrounder, and with internationally renowned all-rounders such as New Zealander Jimmy Neesham in the Capitals’ camp, the South African will have experienced heads around him to help him get to the next level. “As any cricketer, you want to improve,” said Bosch.