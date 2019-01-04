Warriors opener Eddie Moore top-scored with 151 off 220 balls against the Titans on Friday. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

EAST LONDON – A career-best century by Eddie Moore led the way on a commanding opening day for the Warriors against the Titans in their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter at Buffalo Park in East London on Friday. The hosts scored at a run-rate of 4.3 to the over to reach stumps on a powerful 405/9.

Opener Moore top-scored with 151 (220 balls, 20x4, 1x6) – his ninth career ton, and one that surpassed his previous best score of 144 for Eastern Province against KwaZulu-Natal Inland last season.

There were also more than handy contributions from Yaseen Vallie (75 off 106 balls, 11x4) and Lesiba Ngoepe (70 not out off 83 balls, 4x4, 4x6) as the Eastern Cape franchise bossed the day against the reigning champions.

The Warriors won the toss and opted to bat first, but they would have been worried after the in-form Gihahn Cloete (6) and Colin Ackermann (1) were both back removing their pads by the fifth over.

The former fell to Tshepo Moreki (2/73) and the latter was bowled by Corbin Bosch, the pick of the bowlers on the day, having bagged 3/46.

However, Moore and Vallie added 180 for the third wicket as the Warriors reached 195 in the 44th over.

Jon-Jon Smuts (36) then offered his support in another good partnership of 69 for the fourth wicket to continue the recovery.

Both the captain and Moore fell within quick succession of each other, leaving their side with still work to do on 283/5.

It was then left to Ngoepe to carry the lower order through as he added 53 with the young Sinethemba Qeshile (28) and another 64 with Ayabulela Gqamane (18) to inspire a strong final session that left the home side in a strong position after the opening day.

Cricket South Africa