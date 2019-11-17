PAARL - The Tshwane Spartans got their Mzansi Super League campaign up and running with a tense eight-wicket victory over the Paarl Rocks at Boland Park on Sunday.
After suffering two successive washouts, the visitors desperately needed the win and it was set up by their senior players, particularly opening pair Dean Elgar and Theunis de Bruyn, who shared a 104-run opening stand.
Elgar would have been particularly pleased with his undefeated 88 off 60 balls (7x4, 2x6) that showed once again that the gritty left-hander is a highly under valued white-ball cricketer.
He was fluent during the powerplay, running hard between the wickets with De Bruyn (42 off 33 balls) before unleashing a flurry of boundaries at the death just when the Rocks seemed to clawing their way back into the contest.
Elgar was, though, well supported by Spartans captain Heinrich Klaasen, who ensured the visitors did not waste the solid start after AB de Villiers (19 off 10 balls) failed to light up Boland Park.