Dean Elgar in action at Newlands against the Cape Cobras on wednesday. Photo: @Titans_Cricket on twitter JOHANNESBURG – A seventh career century by Dean Elgar helped the Titans make it two wins from their last two matches after they claimed a thumping 95-run One-Day Cup bonus-point win over the Cape Cobras in Cape Town on Wednesday. The defending champions, who began the defence of their title with successive losses, were clinical at Newlands on their way to the top of the table. Batting around Proteas Test ace Elgar, they amassed a strong 302/4 after losing the toss and being put into bat first. The left-handed opener, in at No. 4, carved a fine 108 not out off 114 balls (six fours, one six), allowing for captain Heinrich Klaasen (54 off 46 balls, four fours, one six) and Farhaan Behardien (62 off 35 balls, five fours, one six) to explode around him. The Cobras’ chase never got going and, had it not been for another Proteas batsman Zubayr Hamza (93 off 95 balls, nine fours, one six) getting nearly half their runs, they would have been completely embarrassed.

Imraan Manack was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, bagging a career-best 4/48.

The Cobras fell to a heavy loss and one that left them fourth on the table after four games.

The Titans, meanwhile, will be feeling hugely satisfied after another compelling display in the Cape. Having beaten the Warriors in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, they came into the game high on confidence.

But they made a slow start, slipping to 90/3 after 22 overs with only Tony de Zorzi (44) among the runs at that stage.

But from there it was one-way traffic with Elgar and Klaasen plundering 111 for the fourth wicket, followed by the former and Behardien punishing the bowling with an unbroken 101 stand for wicket number five – runs that came in 11 overs.

The Cobras lost Janneman Malan (0) second ball of the chase and from there their innings went south.

Pieter Malan (15) and Kyle Verreynne (13) failed to make an impact, as to did Jason Smith (16), George Linde (six) and Aviwe Mgijima (six) as they slumped to 148/6.

Hamza, fresh off his maiden career ton over the weekend, did his best to repel the Titans, but he too soon departed as right-arm spinner Manack and Tshepo Moreki (3/31) did most of the damage.

In the end the home side were all out for 207 in 43.2 overs.

