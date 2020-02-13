JOHANNESBURG – A seventh career century by Dean Elgar helped the Titans make it two wins from their last two matches after they claimed a thumping 95-run One-Day Cup bonus-point win over the Cape Cobras in Cape Town on Wednesday.
The defending champions, who began the defence of their title with successive losses, were clinical at Newlands on their way to the top of the table.
Batting around Proteas Test ace Elgar, they amassed a strong 302/4 after losing the toss and being put into bat first.
The left-handed opener, in at No. 4, carved a fine 108 not out off 114 balls (six fours, one six), allowing for captain Heinrich Klaasen (54 off 46 balls, four fours, one six) and Farhaan Behardien (62 off 35 balls, five fours, one six) to explode around him.
The Cobras’ chase never got going and, had it not been for another Proteas batsman Zubayr Hamza (93 off 95 balls, nine fours, one six) getting nearly half their runs, they would have been completely embarrassed.