James Vince batting against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the Mzansi Super League Giants, played at the Boland Stadium. Photo; Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

PAARL - England World Cup winner James Vince has left the Mzansi Super League side (MSL) Paarl Rocks team to join the Sydney Sixers for the Big Bash League in Australia. The Paarl Rocks secured a place in the MSL final after defeating the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants by 12 runs on Sunday in Paarl.

Vince scored 226 runs in his eight games for the Paarl Rocks at an average of 37.6 and a strike-rate of 141.25.

Paarl Rocks CEO James Fortuin wished Vince well in the upcoming season of the Big Bash.

“As captain of his county Hampshire, and an England player, he brought great experience into our team and he played a vital role in getting us to the final next Monday,” he said.

Fortuin said the Rocks were aware of the arrangement for Vince to join the Sydney Sixers at the conclusion of this weekend’s fixtures when he was signed.