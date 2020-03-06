EP Cricket names Shafiek Abrahams as Acting General Manager

PORT ELIZABETH – Former Standard Bank Proteas spin bowler and CSA Powerade High Performance spin bowling coach and Warriors High Performance Manager Shafiek Abrahams has been appointed Cricket Eastern Province Cricket (EPC) and Cricket Eastern Cape (CEC) acting General Manager.

“Shafiek is a natural fit for the position as he has been the High Performance Cricket Manager, overseeing both the Warriors and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants,” said EPC and CEC Chief Executive Mark Williams.

Williams, who holds a commercial qualification and PhD in Construction Management, remains in cricket leadership in the Eastern Cape, but is being freed from the day-to-day running of cricket in the province by the appointment of Abrahams as acting general manager.

“Mark will be able to focus on the business of cricket and projects to ensure the long-term sustainability of the company, and to build new capacity and capabilities, including the development of facilities together with our partners,” said EPC President Donovan May.

“It is an honour and privilege to serve the region and the people where I started my cricketing career and I look forward to making a difference in my new role,” said Abrahams.