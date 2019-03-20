Dolphins opener Sarel Erwee ended unbeaten on 105 off 103 balls against the Warriors. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – A third career century by Sarel Erwee helped the Dolphins take a giant step towards the One-Day Cup play-offs after they secured a thumping nine-wicket bonus-point win over the Warriors in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday. The opener ended unbeaten on 105 off 103 balls (12x4, 3x6) as the visitors chased down a modest 224-victory target with nearly 15 overs to spare.

There were also several vital performances with the ball for the KwaZulu-Natal side – led by Okuhle Cele’s career-best three for 52 in 10 overs at St George’s Park.

It was just one of many good away showings after the home side had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Keshav Maharaj was miserly after finishing with 1/28 in his full quota of overs, with fellow spinners Prenelan Subrayen and Senuran Muthusamy collecting 2/44 (nine overs) and 1/46 (10 overs) respectively.

Eathan Bosch was also tidy with 0/42 as the Warriors lost regular wickets all the way through.

There were no half-century partnerships for them, with Jon-Jon Smuts finishing as the top scorer with 76 (99 balls, 6x4).

Onke Nyaku got to 34 and Gihahn Cloete added 27, the Eastern Cape franchise limping to 223/9.

Erwee and Vaughn van Jaarsveld, who made 83 off 77 balls, (11x4) got their side off to a flier as they put on 147 for the first wicket in just 23.5 overs.

Marques Ackerman (34 not out) then stepped in to help Erwee complete the job via an 82-run second-wicket stand as the Dolphins won with 85 balls to spare.

They are now up to second on the log ahead of the Warriors, and are strongly placed with just one round to play.

Cricket South Africa