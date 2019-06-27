“I am at a stage of my career where I am very mature as a player, and want to give back to the game,” says Mangaliso Mosehle. Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

DURBAN – Former Lions and Proteas wicket-keeper Mangaliso Mosehle will be playing his cricket for KZN Inland next season. Mosehle, who is a household name in domestic cricket, is expected to add plenty of value to Yusuf Abdulla’s squad due to his vast experience at the highest level.

The 29-year-old, who has also played for South Africa A as well as the national Under-19 side, is excited about his new challenge.

“I have always had a soft spot for KZN, and appreciate the opportunity to have moved down here and do what I love,” he said.

Mosehle is hoping to use his skills to aid the province on and off the field, and possibly play for the Dolphins in franchise action if the opportunity arises.

He is aiming to “perform and add value within the change-room and on the field, while benefiting the younger guys”.

“I am at a stage of my career where I am very mature as a player, and want to give back to the game.”

While Mosehle will remain contracted to the KZN Inland side, the Dolphins will have the opportunity to call upon his services in the event that they need to add extra batting depth to their squad.

The 22-year-old Grant Roelofsen currently looks set to serve as the Dolphins’ first-choice wicket-keeper in all formats, following the retirement of Morné van Wyk at the end of last season.





