Cobras coach Ashwell Prince (right) is looking forward to an exciting finish to the Four-Day Franchise Series. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince is fully aware that his team could be at the mercy of the weather gods in their final Four-Day Franchise Series fixture against the Dolphins in Pietermaritzburg this week. The Cobras hold the most slender of leads at the top of the table - just over three points - over the Highveld Lions, and will be hoping to get in as much play as possible against the basement dwellers. There has only been one other game in Pietermaritzburg this season, but that does not bode well for the Cobras with that match also affected by the weather.

The Lions, meanwhile, are at home in Potchefstroom against the Warriors.

“Conditions will play a role. It could rain, it could be bad light, but those sorts of things are out of our control,” Prince said. “We’ve got to try to play as best we can in the time we do get to play. That’s all that matters.

We respect the opposition and have to play a good game. We’re just happy to be in with a shout. We know if we win the game, we’ll have a good opportunity to come out on top.

“There’s just a few points in it now, so it’s going to be an exciting finish. We know that we have to go out there against the Dolphins and win the game.”

It certainly would be cruel if the weather denied the Cobras from pushing for the title.

Cobras players celebrate a wicket in the match against the Warriors at Newlands on 15 January 2019. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Prince’s team have played splendid cricket all season - bar possibly a home fixture against the Warriors at Newlands a couple of weeks ago - with a group of young batsmen showing their worth, along with their experienced skipper Dane Piedt leading the way with the ball.

Even Lions coach Enoch Nkwe believes his rivals for the title would be deserved winners.

“The Cobras, who’ve been playing good cricket, at the end of the day if they win it, then they would have deserved it,” Nkwe said. “They’ve played good cricket throughout the season, but we’re just going to do our utmost to try and keep that pressure going. We just have to focus on all the things we’ve been doing well.

“If we miss out, then it’s part of life, we’ve got to learn from it and move on. But we’ll do our utmost to try to get that win.”





Cape Times

Like us on Facebook