JOHANNESBURG – Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis is hoping his team’s 12th man will be the decisive factor in today’s Mzansi Super League clash at Boland Park against the Jozi Stars.
The Winelands franchise have enjoyed the best crowds of the competition so far, with the picturesque venue decked in purple for every home outing.
It wasn’t enough to get the Rocks over the line against the Tshwane Spartans last Sunday, but Du Plessis believes playing in front of such passionate home supporters certainly lifts his players.
“The fans have been amazing and again provided us with some great energy (on Sunday),” Du Plessis said.
“It was good fun. We are back in front of them on Friday and then we’ve got three games on the bounce away, so it’s important we win that last one here before heading on the road.”