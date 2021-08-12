Faiek Davids, Salieg Nackerdien the front-runners to succeed Ashwell Prince as WP coach

CAPE TOWN – Faiek Davids and Salieg Nackerdien have emerged as the front-runners to succeed Ashwell Prince as head coach of Western Province. Prince left Newlands on Thursday for a permanent role as the new batting consultant of Bangladesh, joining up with former Proteas coach Russell Domingo’s coaching staff at the Tigers. The 44-year-old, who played 66 Tests for the Proteas team, is contracted until next year’s T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia in October – November.

Prince’s departure is not only a loss for WP, but even more so for South African cricket. He was instrumental in the development of current Proteas Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan and George Linde, showing faith in them when they were still rookies in the amateur set up and entrusting the youngsters with senior positions at the now defunct Cape Cobras franchise. Furthermore, Zubayr Hamza, Pieter Malan and Dane Paterson all made their Proteas Test debuts during Prince’s tenure. "I'd like to thank the president and the board of directors of Western Cape Cricket who have entrusted me with the development of some of the country's most talented young players over the last four years," Prince said in a statement. "What I will treasure most about my stint as head coach of the Cape Cobras/Cape Town Blitz is, along with my coaching staff, assisting six young players to make their international debut for the Proteas.

"WP Cricket has been a big part of my career, both as a player and coach and I will really miss driving into work at Newlands. To the boys, 'dala what you must'." Assistant coach Davids will be in charge of the team until a permanent appointment has been made. This should be a matter of urgency with WP starting their new season in less than a month’s time with the CSA’s T20 competition set to get underway in Kimberley and Bloemfontein. Davids, the former WP all-rounder, has been Prince and his predecessor Paul Adams’ long-time assistant. IOL Sport understands that Nackerdien, though, is also potentially being lined up to take over from Prince. The former first-class batsman is currently employed as the batting coach at Boland, after recently being released from the Proteas’ Women’s national team set-up.

He is, though, well-versed in the WP coaching structures having been a previous Province “semi-pro” coach during the franchise era, and was regarded as unfortunate not to succeed Shukri Conrad as Cobras coach back in 2010 already. Further options along with Davids and Nackerdien are former Highveld Lions coach Geoff Toyana and former New Zealand wicket-keeper/batsman Kruger van Wyk. @ZaahierAdams