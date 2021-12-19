Final round of 4-Day Series for 2021 postponed to safeguard players during Covid-19 fourth wave

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa confirmed today it has the precautionary postponed the final round of the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series across Divisions One and Two for 2021.

The decision to defer the fifth round of matches, which were scheduled to take place between 16-19 December (Division Two) and 19-22 December (Division One), was taken as a safeguarding measure in light of the competition being held outside of a bio-secure environment and amid the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.