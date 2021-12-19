Final round of 4-Day Series for 2021 postponed to safeguard players during Covid-19 fourth wave
Cape Town - Cricket South Africa confirmed today it has the precautionary postponed the final round of the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series across Divisions One and Two for 2021.
The decision to defer the fifth round of matches, which were scheduled to take place between 16-19 December (Division Two) and 19-22 December (Division One), was taken as a safeguarding measure in light of the competition being held outside of a bio-secure environment and amid the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The postponed matches, including round four, will be rescheduled in the new year.
CSA 4-Day Domestic Series – Round 5
Division One: 19 – 22 December
Gbets Rocks P – P North West Dragons
Six Gun Grill Western Province P – P Imperial Lions
Hollywoodbets Dolphins P – P Gbets Warriors
ITEC Knights P – P Momentum Multiply Titans
Division Two: 16 – 19 December
Northern Cape Heat P – P Six Gun Grill South Western Districts
Eastern Storm P – P Eastern Cape Iinyathi
Mpumalanga Rhinos P – P Hollywoodbets Tuskers
