Titans captain Neil Brand is congratulated by Chris Morris for reaching his century during day 1 of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22 match against the Rocks. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Final round of 4-Day Series for 2021 postponed to safeguard players during Covid-19 fourth wave

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa confirmed today it has the precautionary postponed the final round of the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series across Divisions One and Two for 2021.

The decision to defer the fifth round of matches, which were scheduled to take place between 16-19 December (Division Two) and 19-22 December (Division One), was taken as a safeguarding measure in light of the competition being held outside of a bio-secure environment and amid the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The postponed matches, including round four, will be rescheduled in the new year.

CSA 4-Day Domestic Series – Round 5

Division One: 19 – 22 December

Gbets Rocks P – P North West Dragons

Six Gun Grill Western Province P – P Imperial Lions

Hollywoodbets Dolphins P – P Gbets Warriors

ITEC Knights P – P Momentum Multiply Titans

Division Two: 16 – 19 December

Northern Cape Heat P – P Six Gun Grill South Western Districts

Eastern Storm P – P Eastern Cape Iinyathi

Mpumalanga Rhinos P – P Hollywoodbets Tuskers

