Fixtures for Cricket South Africa’s T20 challenge announced

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa have released the schedule for the domestic T20 Challenge. The tournament is set to take place in a bio-bubble in Durban form the 19th-28th of February. Day time double-headers will be played on seven of the 10 match days during the pool phase of the competition, with the first match starting at 10:00 followed by the second at 14:30. All six franchises will play each other once in a single round of matches and the top team automatically advancing to the final showpiece on Sunday, 28 February (15:00 SAST). The log leaders will face the winner of the second and third place play-off, which will be contested on Saturday, 27 February (14:30 SAST). Both the play-offs and finals will have reserve days. “We are delighted to have finalised the details of the CSA T20 Challenge, said Graeme Smith, Director of Cricket.

“It has taken a lot of hard work and planning during these tough times to ensure that all the criteria is met to stage a successful tournament. We look forward to the event in Durban on the back of what has been a very well-organised Momentum One-Day Cup in a bio-secure environment in Potchefstroom.

“As we have seen, successful bio-bubbles will be key to the future of cricket for the foreseeable future and our aim is to put the health and safety of players before anything else. We have shown that during the 50-over competition.

“We are also pleased to confirm that the Proteas will be made available for selection for their respective franchises. The addition of the Proteas will make for a high-quality contest and provide experience to the young cricketers coming through our domestic structures.”

An opening encounter between the Titans and the Knights awaits on the morning of 19 February, before the Hollywoodbets Dolphins take on the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras in the afternoon. The Imperial Lions and Warriors will begin their quest for T20 glory when they come up against each other the following morning.

“Cricket South Africa is looking forward to getting the tournament underway. We have a history of producing some very exciting T20 cricket in this country and I have no doubt things will be the same this time around, said Pholetsi Moseki, Acting Chief Executive Officer.

“Even though there won’t be any fans at the stadiums, we are excited to confirm that all 17 matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport, meaning that supporters will still have the opportunity to witness world-class cricket directly from their living rooms.”

The competing squads each comprise of 20 players and support staff and will enter the BSE on Saturday, 13 February.