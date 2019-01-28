A record-breaking 301-run seventh-wicket partnership between Bjorn Fortuin and Delano Potgieter helped the title-chasing Highveld Lions recover from a woeful start to reach stumps in a powerful position after day one of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors in Potchefstroom on Monday. The hosts closed day one at Senwes Park on a superb 409/8 after losing the toss and being asked to bat.

In what was a sensational recovery, both players hit career-best centuries to help their side recover from a dire 96/6.

Fortuin was unbeaten at stumps on 157 (206 balls, 30x4), his third career century and one that beat his previous best franchise score of 116 scored against the Titans in 2015/16.

Potgieter, meanwhile, blasted 145 off 176 balls (21x4, 3x6), the highest score of his career overall in just his 12th game of first-class cricket.

He eventually fell within half-an-hour of the close, but with his side in a powerful position in their bid to chase down the log-leading Cape Cobras, who began the final round of games just over three points ahead on the table.

It was a completely different picture earlier on in the day, though, as Glenton Stuurman (4/87) ran riot with four wickets to leave the Lions in a fix.

Kagiso Rapulana (34), Temba Bavuma (22) and Stephen Cook (21) all got starts, but were out inside the first session.

However, the Fortuin-Potgieter partnership completely transformed the game as they smashed the previous seventh-wicket record of 214 held by Morné van Wyk and Ryan McLaren for the Knights in 2011/12.

Sisanda Magala (3/101) claimed two wickets in two balls at the death, but the Lions still completed the day well ahead of the game.

