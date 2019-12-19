Four centurions as Cobras, Warriors on top, Shamsi hits back for Titans









Cobras duo Janneman Malan and David Bedingham both scored centuries against the Knights. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix There were four centuries scored on a busy day of 4-Day Franchise Series cricket on Thursday, with Ed Moore of the Warriors leading the way with 152 not out against the Dolphins in Durban. The other hundreds came from Cape Cobras duo Janneman Malan and David Bedingham, as well as Lions No 3 Wihan Lubbe ahead of the Proteas’ upcoming Test series against England. At Boland Park in Paarl, rain and bad light limited play to just 60 overs, but it was enough to see the Cobras – who have lost seven players to national duty this week – take charge against the Knights. After a slow start that saw opener Matthew Kleinveldt and No 3 Andre Malan dismissed cheaply, Janneman Malan and Bedingham put up a commanding stand of 233 for the third wicket. Malan reached his ton off 154 balls and Bedingham off 145, but the latter stepped up the pace after going past his milestone to end on 132 not out off just 162 deliveries (15x4, 2x6) as the Cobras finished on 266/3 off 60 overs.

Malan was trapped lbw by Knights leg-spinner Shaun von Berg for a well played 114 (178 balls, 15x4).

At the Wanderers in Johannesburg, Lubbe gave log-leaders the Lions the edge with a quick-fire 100 off 137 balls (18x4, 1x6), but the Titans hit back with the ball later.

The hosts were bowled out for 301 in 78.2 overs at stumps, with Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/60 in 21.2 overs) part of the fightback from the Titans.

Lubbe shared a 103-run fourth-wicket partnership with captain Nicky van den Bergh, but Shamsi was the man to make the crucial breakthrough when Aiden Markram took the catch off his bowling to send Lubbe packing.

Alfred Mothoa (2/42 in 13 overs) then got rid of Van den Bergh for 63, and when Shaylen Pillay was out for eight, the Lions were suddenly 239/6.

Shamsi broke a stubborn partnership of 29 between Delano Potgieter and Bjorn Fortuin when he snared the latter lbw for 16, and then dismissed Potgieter for 36.

The Lions eventually ended on 301.

At Kingsmead in Durban, Warriors opener Moore was unbeaten on 152 at the close as he led the Eastern Cape side to 348/5 off 91 overs against the Dolphins.

Moore took just 270 balls to score his runs, which included 11 fours and two sixes, and he was well supported by Yaseen Vallie (84), Kelly Smuts (55 not out) and Sinethemba Qeshile (33).

Proteas all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and Lwandiswa Zuma claimed two wickets apiece for the home side.

IOL Sport