There were four centuries scored on a busy day of 4-Day Franchise Series cricket on Thursday, with Ed Moore of the Warriors leading the way with 152 not out against the Dolphins in Durban.
The other hundreds came from Cape Cobras duo Janneman Malan and David Bedingham, as well as Lions No 3 Wihan Lubbe ahead of the Proteas’ upcoming Test series against England.
At Boland Park in Paarl, rain and bad light limited play to just 60 overs, but it was enough to see the Cobras – who have lost seven players to national duty this week – take charge against the Knights.
After a slow start that saw opener Matthew Kleinveldt and No 3 Andre Malan dismissed cheaply, Janneman Malan and Bedingham put up a commanding stand of 233 for the third wicket.
Malan reached his ton off 154 balls and Bedingham off 145, but the latter stepped up the pace after going past his milestone to end on 132 not out off just 162 deliveries (15x4, 2x6) as the Cobras finished on 266/3 off 60 overs.