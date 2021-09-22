Fresh spin for cricket as isiXhosa commentary is added to the mix

CAPE TOWN - Along with its live broadcasts of every match of the new CSA T20 Knock Out event, which begins on Friday, SuperSport will add isiXhosa commentary to English and Afrikaans. In another exciting development, the added commentary will extend to next month’s T20 World Cup, where South Africa’s matches will offer all three language options.

The commentators are all recognised names in cricket, and ironically all former fast bowlers of renown: Makhaya Ntini, Mfuneko Ngam and Monde Zondeki. “This is a great moment for local cricket, and will recognise the great tradition and history of cricket that flourishes in every corner of South Africa,” said Vukile Majola, SuperSport’s executive producer of cricket and a former Easterns under-19 representative. “We’ve assembled a top team who are excited to get cracking.” The aforementioned trio will be joined by seasoned broadcasters Mluleki Ntsabo and Sixolele Sotyelelwa, who will anchor the isiXhosa offering.

Ntsabo is a celebrated SA television and radio broadcaster and has been a leading voice in cricket on free-to-air television for many years. “Coach”, as he is affectionately known, also works for one of the biggest breakfast shows on South African radio (UMhlobo Wenene’s Breakfast Eyondlayo Ekuseni), which has more than three million daily listeners. A former varsity level cricketer, he prides himself on being a student of the game, which is reflected in his astute knowledge and insight.

Sotyelelwa, meanwhile, has carved out a niche on national radio and television and has covered several major events, among them the Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympics, Currie Cup and the cricket and rugby World Cups. “I’ve always thought about this moment while doing the hard yards, this moment where I get to be part of SuperSport,” said Sotyelelwa. “It’s truly a dream come true and I can’t wait for the summer to get underway.” The CSA T20 Knock Out will run until October 22, followed by the World Cup that begins on October 23.

WEEKEND FIXTURES Friday: WP v Lions (SS Grandstand and SS Cricket, 9.55am); Heat v SWD (SS Action and SS Cricket, 2.25pm). Saturday: SWD v WP (SS Variety 1 and SS Cricket, 9.55am); Heat v Lions (SS Variety 1, 2.25pm).