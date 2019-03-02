Sarel Erwee scored 59 off 65 balls as the Dolphins defeated the Knights in a Momentum One Day Cup game at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Robbie Frylinck led a strong bowling display that was followed by a Sarel Erwee half-century as the Dolphins eased to a comfortable 22-run DLS victory over the Knights in their Momentum One-Day Cup clash in Durban on Saturday. Batting first, the visitors were restricted to 254 for nine thanks to three for 42 in 10 overs by the Proteas all-rounder.

Rudi Second top-scored with 74 off 76 balls (4 fours, 1 six) but the total never looked enough for the winless Central Franchise.

Erwee then struck 59 off 65 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes) to put the home side on course for victory when the rain that threatened all day long finally intervened after 27 overs prompting the players to be taken off by umpires Johan Cloete and Stephen Harris.

And they never returned as the Dolphins secured a relatively easy win, their fourth in five games and one that kept them on the heels of the Warriors at the summit, who lead by 18 points to 16.

It was a good result for the Durbanites after they lost top spot in midweek when they fell to defeat at the hands of their fellow defending champions, a side they shared the title with last year.

After winning the toss and fielding, Frylinck struck third ball by removing Grant Mokoena (0), before Andries Gous (35) and Keegan Petersen (39) helped their side hit back with a 68-run second wicket stand.

But a clutter of wickets saw the Knights slip from 68 for none to 115 for five with spinners Senuran Muthusamy (2/35) and Keshav Maharaj (1/36) tightening the noose.

A 107-run sixth wicket stand between Ryan McLaren (47) and Second improved the position of the visiting side, but both crucially fell before the death overs meaning their side faded away to set 255.

For the Knights to have a chance they needed early wickets and they got one when Marchant de Lange (3/35) dismissed Vaughn van Jaarsveld for two with the total on 10.

A 98-run stand between Erwee and Morne van Wyk (41), however, proved crucial as it gave the Dolphins the upper hand and put them ahead of the DLS run rate.

Even though both then fell before the rain, they had moved into a strong enough position to win and leave the Knights rooted to the bottom of the table.

