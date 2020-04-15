Gary Kirsten Foundation secures training for 300 up-and-coming township coaches

CAPE TOWN – Former South African international cricketer Gary Kirsten, through his Gary Kirsten Foundation (GKF) has invested in a number of up-and-coming cricket coaches to complete an online coaching course.

The far-reaching implications of COVID-19 are still emerging, but it’s clear that, in addition to the health concerns, this pandemic will have a long-lasting financial impact– particularly on the most vulnerable members of society. However, in the midst of this crisis, community-minded organisations are coming together and finding innovative platforms that offer life-altering solutions for individuals.

CoachED, the newly-launched online cricket coaching accreditation programme, is one such example having proven itself as the perfect platform and product for positive community impact.

The CoachED online education platform will enhance cricketing skills at a community level while providing township coaches with a solid income stream during this particularly challenging economic period. Photo: The Gary Kirsten Foundation

To ensure locally-based coaches benefit from this wealth of cricketing content, the Gary Kirsten Foundation has announced it will invest in 300 CoachED licences for up-and-coming coaches across the country. Developed by a team of internationally-experienced coaches, CoachED provides access to quality cricketing resources, placing newly-accredited coaches at the forefront of the modern game.

The partnership with GKF will see Gary Kirsten working alongside trusted advisors and coaches to identify 300 sponsorship recipients comprising a mixture of coaching capacities - from those who’ve just started in the system through to those with more experience but without any formal coaching accreditation.

All the recipients would have displayed an interest in cricket coaching within the townships, having come from disadvantaged communities of South Africa.