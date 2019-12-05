The Gauteng Cricket Board has called for Thabang Moroe to resign. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

The Central Gauteng Lions Board on Thursday demanded the entire Board of Cricket South Africa and its chief executive, Thabang Moroe resign immediately. The CGL Board met on Thursday evening where that resolution and two others were made and passed unanimously. Besides calling for Moroe’s and the CSA Board’s resignation, the CGL Board also called for the establishment of an interim board and an interim management team to run Cricket SA’s affairs and for a forensic audit of Cricket SA to be undertaken. The resolutions have been supported by seven other provinces; Western Province, KwaZulu Natal, South Western Districts, North West, Limpopo, Northern Cape, Eastern Province.

Cricket South Africa’s Members Council – the 14-strong group made up of the presidents of all the provincial affiliates will meet Friday, where it is understood a resolution may be passed asking for Moroe and Cricket SA’s Board to stand down. With an eight strong majority, that would spell trouble for Moroe.

The Gauteng Board was the first provincial affiliate to draw up that resolution and it will leave its president Jack Madiseng, a Board member and staunch ally of Moroe, in a very difficult position.

“The CGL Board concludes with a united voice that the above three steps need to urgently be undertaken in order to best serve the game of cricket in South Africa,” read a statement from the CGL.