Jono Leaf-Wright, the chief executive of Central Gauteng Cricket which oversees the Stars in the MSL, said Gayle, like everyone else associated with the franchise, was bitterly disappointed with the bad start the team has made this year in defending their title.
The Stars are still to register a win after six matches and suffered an embarrassing meltdown at the Wanderers on Sunday when they lost to provincial neighbours the Tshwane Spartans by 20 runs.
The Stars lost their last eight wickets for 22 runs in 35 balls after Gayle had produced his best performance in what was his final match in the tournament, scoring 54 off 27 balls.
He then launched a furious verbal attack afterwards, claiming he’d been made to feel as if the Stars’ problems were all his fault.