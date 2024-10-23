George Linde, Kyle Simmonds star for Western Province in CSA T20 Challange playoff

Western Province secured a comfortable 41-run win over North West Dragons in the T20 Challenge Eliminator at the Wanderers on Wednesday night. After winning the toss, Dragons elected to bowl first and Western Province posted a competitive total of 166/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

George Linde anchored the innings with an explosive 49 not out off just 23 deliveries, receiving support from Mihlali Mpongwana, who contributed 24 runs, and Abdullah Bayoumy, who chipped in with 14 not out during a crucial 65-run partnership to take Province to a competitive total. Gideon Peters was the standout bowler for Dragons as he delivered an impressive spell of 3/24 in his four overs. In response, Dragons suffered an early setback when Western Province skipper, Beuran Hendricks, struck twice in the third over, removing both openers.

Despite a promising partnership between Meeka-eel Prince (25) and Wihan Lubbe (46), who rebuilt the innings, Dragons lost momentum. Western Province’s bowlers took control of the middle overs, with Wesley Bedja dismissing both Prince and Lubbe (run-out). Kyle Simmonds then decimated the Dragons' middle order with a superb spell of 3/14, while Linde added to his all-round performance by claiming three wickets.

Dragons were ultimately bowled out for 125 in 15.3 overs. Western Province now progresses to face Titans in the second qualifier on Friday. The winner will advance to meet Lions in the 2024/25 T20 Challenge final on Sunday. UPCOMING T20 CHALLENGE MATCHES:

Qualifier 2: Friday (6pm): Titans vs Western Province – SuperSport Park, Centurion. Final: