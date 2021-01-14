Grant Roelofsen knows 100s get you to the next level

CAPE TOWN - Excitement always arrives in town at the same time as a talented new young batsman. The anticipation surrounding when – and not if – he will represent the national team grows with every run scored at domestic level. At the moment Grant Roelofsen is scoring them in bucket loads. And everyone that has watched the Dolphins opener is crowing about his talent and potential. It is often at this point that a level-headed opinion is required from someone who will not be swayed by public frenzy and instead has the ability to provide sober judgement ... “Grant is definitely playing well, and has done for some time now since he joined us in Durban, but he knows what is required and what still needs to be done for him to take the step up,” Dolphins coach Imraan Khan said.

“He's been prolific in all competitions. However, he knows that his conversion rate, in terms of passing 50 and going on to get 100s need to improve. Obviously, he is scoring lots of runs to be in that position and that's great, but Grant knows that its 100s that get you to the next level.”

Roelofsen has compiled 745 runs in the Momentum 1-Day Cup for the Dolphins in just 12 matches thus far, averaging a hugely-impressive 67.72. These are remarkable statistics, particularly with Roelofsen being fresh on the domestic franchise circuit.

However, those runs include just one century – a career best 147 not out against the Titans at Centurion – and seven half-centuries. The 24-year-old was found guilty of not converting last weekend again in the opening round of 1-Day Cup fixtures when the struck 65 and 92 against the Titans and Knights respectively.

And without wanting to be overly-critical, the manner of his dismissals on both occasions was disconcerting as Roelofsen holed out in the deep off two long hops delivered by a spinner.

“To be fair to Grant, he was knackered in the second game. Completely dehydrated! Playing two one-day games in succession at high intensity takes a lot out of the players. He was actually on a drip for the second innings of that game,” Khan said.

“But that is something we have spoken about because it's happened in the 4-Day competition too. He is aware of needing to keep his concentration for longer periods.”

Khan certainly has no doubt that Roelofsen will iron out his minor faults as time progresses.

“The most impressive thing about Grant is the way he approaches his training. There is a purpose to every session. He wants to improve, he wants to learn all the time. His work ethic is of an extremely high standard. We just try to keep it simple at training and create an environment that is conducive to this,” he said.

Roelofsen will have another opportunity to push for the three-figure mark when the Dolphins, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, face off against the Titans in Potchefstroom today.

