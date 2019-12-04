England international Alex Hales' 97 not out off 55 balls bettered Cameron Delport blitzkrieg 84 from 59 balls to keep the Durban Heat's chances of progressing to the Mzansi Super League playoffs alive.
Hales was in superb form, striking the ball cleanly from the outset and on the basis of this form the opening batsman should really be considered for England's tour here regardless of his previous indiscretions.
Victory!— Durban Heat (@durban_heat) December 4, 2019
Durban Heat win by 6 wickets!!
A superb performance from @AlexHales1 97* (55). 🏏#MSLT20 #HeatUp 🔥 pic.twitter.com/quxnbWkMi0
Hales was particularly good down the ground, where he cleared the long-off boundary on numerous occassions.